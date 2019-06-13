Tottenham in talks to land £60m Man Utd, Juventus midfield target

Tottenham are reportedly in talks with Lyon over a deal to sign £6omillion-rated midfielder Tanguy Ndombele this summer.

Sky Sports reports that discussions are in the early stages and that while a deal is far from done, Spurs are well place to land a player who has also been strongly linked with Manchester United and Juventus.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has previously said that both United and Manchester City had made enquiries for the player, although Tottenham are known to have been scouting the 22-year-old since the 2017-18 season – viewing him as a long-term replacement for Mousa Dembele.

Dembele’s decision to remain at the club last summer meant a move for Ndombele was put on hold, but with the Belgian eventually heading to China in January, that has a left a void that the French youngster appears to be ready to fill.

Ndombele joined Lyon from Amiens in August 2017 on an initial loan deal and impressed during his debut campaign, racking up 50 appearances in all competitions.

He completed a permanent switch last summer and was rewarded for his continued excellent form with a call up to the France senior squad last October.

Ndombele is not Spurs’ only central midfield target, however, with Monaco’s Youri Tielemans and Real Betis ace Giovani Lo Celso also on their radar – indeed Tottenham have been tipped to pay a club record fee to sign Lo Celso this summer.

