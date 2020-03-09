Tottenham dealt injury blow as forward ruled out for ‘extended period’

Tottenham have been dealt a huge injury blow after discovering that Steven Bergwijn could be out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

The winger was hurt in the dying minutes of Spurs’ 1-1 draw with Burnley on Saturday, and the club have now revealed that he suffered a “significant sprain to his left ankle” which is likely to see him miss the remaining nine games of the Premier League season.

Suspicions over a lay-off were raised when Bergwijn was absent from an open training session held on Monday morning ahead of Tottenham’s clash with RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday.

And those suspicions were confirmed in a statement published on Tottenham’s official website this evening which said: “Following assessment and examination by our medical team, we can confirm that Steven Bergwijn suffered a significant sprain to his left ankle during our match against Burnley.

“The Netherlands international will now undergo an extended period of rehabilitation where his progress will continue to be assessed.”

The 22-year-old moved to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium from PSV Eindhoven in the January transfer window for around £25 million.

He has since made seven appearances for Jose Mourinho’s side and scored twice, including one on his debut which came in the 2-0 win over champions Manchester City last month.

But he will now join the likes of Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and Moussa Sissoko in Tottenham’s treatment room as their squad becomes even more stretched heading into a decisive stage of the campaign.

Spurs are currently eighth in the league and sit seven points behind Manchester United in fourth place, meaning their place in next season’s Champions League is under huge threat.

And with a home meeting with the Red Devils next up in the league, a loss could see their hopes of competing at the elite level of European football in 2020/21 come to an end.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Mourinho has made contact with former club Real Madrid over regarding the possibility of signing one of their centre backs as the Portuguese coach looks to strengthen his defensive options.