Spurs, Inter consider sensational £90m swap for maestros

Reports from Italy are claiming that Tottenham and Inter Milan are considering a potential swap deal involving Mousa Dembele and Ivan Perisic.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is a huge fan of Dembele’s but is rumoured to be looking for a more dynamic central midfield presence, with the Belgian having had his fair share of injury issues in the past and offering little in the way of goals and assists.

The 30-year-old’s contract expires in 2019 and his agent has so far made it clear that Dembele will not be extending his stay in north London, where he has been since making the switch to Spurs from Fulham back in 2012.

Inter have been strongly linked with a move for £45million-rated Dembele in recent months and it would appear that they are ready to use Spurs target Perisic as a makeweight in any deal.

The Croatian spent the whole of last summer being tipped to join Manchester United in a £45m move but the nerazzurri rejected all approaches from the Red Devils as they vowed to keep hold of one of their star players.

The 29-year-old, who has won 64 caps for his country, scored 11 goals and provided nine assists in 37 Serie A appearances last season but Corriere dello Sport claims that the Italian giants are willing to cash in on the player, along as they get Dembele in return.

Meanwhile, Tottenham and Manchester United target Justin Kluivert has cast confusion on his future at Ajax.

