Tottenham turn to bitter rivals Chelsea in hunt for new centre-back

Tottenham are reportedly interested in making a surprise bid to try and sign centre-back Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea.

The Germany international has been considering his future at Stamford Bridge after struggling for game time under Frank Lampard.

Following Chelsea’s summer acquisition of Thiago Silva from PSG, Rudiger has not featured in the opening three Premier League games of the season.

Indeed, Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen, Fikayo Tomori and Silva are all ahead of the 27-year-old in the pecking order.

Sky Sports claims that Rudiger would consider a loan move to try and get more time ahead of the Euros next summer.

However, Chelsea are highly unlikely to let any of their players join top four rivals on temporary deals.

Chelsea declined to comment when contacted by Sky Sports News, but in truth business between the two clubs is incredibly rare.

Carlo Cudicini was the last player to swap Stamford Bridge for north London back in 2009.

Rudiger also alleged he was racially abused during Chelsea’s game at Spurs last December.

However, both the Metropolitan Police and Tottenham found no evidence to support the allegation.

Spurs, meanwhile, remain keen on a deal for Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar. However, the two clubs remain some way apart in their valuation of the player.

Costa exit claim alerts Tottenham

Diego Costa has admitted he will not “drain” Atletico Madrid and could leave the LaLiga side before the transfer window closes next week.

Since his return from Chelsea Costa has struggled for form at the Wanda Metropolitano. He scored just five goals in 30 appearances across all competitions for Diego Simeone’s side last term.

The 31-year-old did score in Atletico’s 6-1 demolition of Granada on Sunday. A game in which Luis Suarez made his debut.

Suarez, who has just arrived from Barcelona, scored twice, and it may well be the Uruguayan who pushes Costa down the pecking order.

Joao Felix will be Suarez’s first choice strike partner. To that end, Marca’s front page on Monday suggested his future is up in the air.

After the win over Granada, the striker spoke candidly about his future, amid links to Spurs. Read more…