Tottenham seek to strengthen key department with USMNT hero

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing a move for USA goalkeeper Ethan Horvath when he becomes a free agent next month, according to reports.

Horvath has spent the past four-and-a-half years playing in Belgium for Club Brugge. He joined them a few months after making his senior debut for the USMNT at international level. Last month, he was the man of the match in the final as his country won the 2021 CONCACAF Nations League. It has brought his club future into focus again.

The 26-year-old is out of contract at Club Brugge at the end of the month. After only making two league appearances for them last season, due to Simon Mignolet being their first choice, he will not be signing a renewal.

Instead, he must pick his next move carefully – and it could be one to the Premier League.

According to Voetbal24, Tottenham are interested in signing Horvath as a free agent. They are looking for more depth in their goalkeeping department and the American could help.

There are some doubts over the future of their first-choice shot-stopper, Hugo Lloris. The Frenchman is only under contract for another year and has been tipped to return to his home country to link up with former boss Mauricio Pochettino at Paris Saint-Germain.

It seems unlikely that Horvath would be a replacement as a number one, though. Instead, he may provide sterner backup competition.

Former England international Joe Hart is currently their main deputy to Lloris. But they allowed third-choice Paulo Gazzaniga to leave on loan in February and will release him when his contract ends on June 30th.

Hence, more depth is required. It is unclear whether Horvath would be happy to be a third-choice when his stock appears to be rising, or if he would be ahead of the ageing Hart in the pecking order.

Lloris could stay at Spurs

Horvath would definitely be a backup if Lloris was to stay at Tottenham – which is reportedly still a possibility.

Last month, Football Insider claimed the club captain was willing to sign a new deal despite his uncertain situation.

He has been with them since joining from Lyon in 2012, so could end up spending a decade or more in north London.

Tottenham will have to look to the future at some point, but Lloris remains a useful operator. With that in mind, he could keep hold of the starting berth for at least another season.

But he has admirers in Paris as well as other destinations.

