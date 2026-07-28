Tottenham issue Savinho ultimatum to Man City as DEADLINE SET for £60m deal and alternative winger targets eyed

Tottenham Hotspur have told Manchester City they want a final answer on Savinho before the weekend or they will walk away from the deal and move on to alternative targets, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources with knowledge of the situation have confirmed to us that Spurs have informed City they do not want negotiations dragging into August and have set a clear deadline for the Premier League champions to make their decision.

Savinho has been Tottenham‘s priority target for the left side of their attack throughout the year.

We understand Spurs agreed personal terms with the Brazil international as far back as January, when they came close to signing him before the move ultimately failed to materialise.

Although Tottenham spent much of the summer assessing a range of attacking options, they always intended to return for Savinho and did exactly that earlier this month.

As TEAMtalk previously revealed, Spurs made significant progress on a deal worth around £60million, with confidence growing that an agreement was close.

However, negotiations have since stalled.

Manchester City initially made it clear they wanted to secure a replacement before sanctioning Savinho’s departure, while there have also been internal discussions over whether the 22-year-old should command a fee higher than Tottenham’s proposed package.

That delay has frustrated Spurs.

DON’T MISS: One in, one out for Tottenham as €50m advanced talks confirmed

Tottenham set August 1 deadline for Savinho deal

TEAMtalk understands the north London club have now made it clear to both City and Savinho’s representatives that they want the transfer completed before August 1, otherwise they will switch their focus elsewhere.

Savinho, meanwhile, has done everything possible to keep the move alive.

Sources have confirmed the winger has again reiterated to Manchester City over the past few days his desire to leave, and that Tottenham is the only destination he wants this summer – remaining fully committed to joining Roberto De Zerbi’s project in the process.

The player’s stance has not changed despite the uncertainty surrounding the transfer.

Tottenham remain optimistic that an agreement can still be reached, but club sources have stressed to us that their deadline is genuine rather than a negotiating tactic.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Spurs weighing up Savinho alternatives

Spurs are determined not to allow one deal to hold up the rest of their summer business and have already identified alternative targets should City fail to give the green light.

Indeed, we can reveal that the likes of Antonio Nusa, Cody Gakpo, Rafael Leao and Jadon Sancho have all been assessed by transfer chiefs.

While confidence remains that Savinho will eventually become a Tottenham player, the coming days are now expected to prove decisive.

Unless Manchester City provide the clarity Spurs are demanding before the weekend, the north London club are prepared to end their pursuit and accelerate moves for other attacking options.