Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo has decided to allow Jack Clarke to find another loan transfer this summer, according to a report.

Spurs signed the 20-year-old from Leeds United in 2019, before sending him back to Elland Road. Following six months in West Yorkshire, he moved back to London with Queens Park Rangers. Despite staying at Spurs for the first half of last term, he only played 51 minutes before signing for Stoke.

Nevertheless, he then signed for Stoke where he made several appearances and boosted his development.

He has moved back to Tottenham with the team above him in the pecking order going through a major reshuffle. Nuno has signed a new goalkeeper and defender, as well as attacker Bryan Gil.

As part of Gil’s move from Sevilla, Erik Lamela moved the other way.

According to Football Insider, though, the reshuffle in attack will not affect Clarke’s standing in the hierarchy.

Indeed, he will go on another loan to the Championship, the source adds.

Nuno reportedly believes it is best for Clarke to move elsewhere again and earn more experience.

August 11 Transfer Chatter - Kane U-Turn, Martial refusal and Abraham race hotting up Harry Kane could make a sensational U-turn and sign a new Spurs deal, Manchester United refusing Martial approaches and Arsenal and Roma locked in a. race for Tammy Abraham, all in today's transfer chatter.

Despite the changes in attack, ‘numerous obstacles’ remain between the forward and Tottenham’s first team.

Clarke played against Ludogorets and LASK in the Europa League under Jose Mourinho last season. However, his only other appearance before his move to the Potters was an FA Cup outing against Marine.

Before that, he scored twice and assisted two other goals for Leeds, who narrowly missed out on promotion in 2018/19.

As for Nuno’s first transfer window in charge, goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini has added an option between the sticks.

His fellow former Atalanta star Cristian Romero will slot into the defence, while Gil will play further forward.

Tottenham eyeing midfielder transfer

In other news, Tottenham are reportedly battling Arsenal for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria.

The 24-year-old Switzerland international operates primarily as a defensive midfielder, though is capable of deputising at centre-back.

Zakari has just 12 months remaining on his current deal, and Monchengladbach chief, Max Eberl, admitted in July he is unlikely to pen fresh terms.

From Champions League finalist with Tottenham to trophy winner with PSG: Mauricio Pochettino’s most memorable managerial moments…