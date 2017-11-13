Tottenham join Juve, Inter in race for in-form Sociedad winger

Tottenham have reportedly joined the race to sign highly-rated Real Sociedad winger Mikel Oyarzabal.

The left-sided attacker had made a name for himself with some dazzling displays over the past 12 months, attracting interest from Serie A duo Juventus and Inter Milan and now Spurs too.

Tottenham chief Mauricio Pochettino has heard good things about the 20-year-old from his contacts in Spain and is said to be considering a bid for the player in January, according to the report on Calciomercato.

The Spain international, who is under contract until 2022, has scored an impressive six goals in eight league games for Sociedad this season.

Like our dedicated Tottenham Facebook page.