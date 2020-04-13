Tottenham join Leicester in summer chase for bargain €25m left-back

Tottenham have reportedly joined Leicester in the hunt to sign highly-rated Olympiacos left-back Kostas Tsimikas this summer.

According to Greek newspaper SportDay, via Sdna and Sport Witness, Spurs have entered the race for the 22-year-old, who has also been attracting interest from the Foxes as well as Sheffield United.

The report adds that Tottenham scouts have watched the Greece international in action, as Jose Mourinho looks to bring in two new full-backs this summer.

Spurs allowed Danny Rose to join Newcastle on loan in January, with the England star looking a certainty to leave at the end of the season, while Ben Davies is widely considered a back-up option and Jan Vertonghen also looks like he will be on his way.

Tsimikas has been in outstanding form for Olympiacos this season and his performances against English sides in Europe, where he played against Spurs, Arsenal and Wolves, have caught the attention of many clubs.

As for Leicester’s interest, the Foxes are expected to be on the hunt for Ben Chilwell’s replacement – with the England star expected to make a big-money switch to Chelsea.

Tsimikas’ contract with the Greek side will expire at the end of June 2022 and recent reports stated that Olympiacos will be looking to receive at least €25m from the sale of the player.

