Takefusa Kubo is on the radar of Tottenham

Tottenham and Bayern Munich have reportedly joined Liverpool on the hunt for Takefusa Kubo, who Real Sociedad could find it ‘difficult to retain’.

Former Real Madrid man Kubo is into his third season with Sociedad. Now with 25 goals in his La Liga career, the Japanese international has been a consistent performer for his current club every season.

That has piqued the interest of some clubs in other big European leagues.

Liverpool have been linked for a while, but Fichajes reports that Tottenham and Bayern Munich are both now interested in his talents, as well as the Reds.

Spurs are said to want to add versatility and depth to their attack, and feel the speed and dribbling ability of Kubo make him a fantastic asset for Ange Postecoglou’s system.

The winger has a €60million (£50m/$63m) release clause, and as a result, it’s believed that will make him ‘difficult to retain’ for Sociedad.

Liverpool plans could be spoiled

In the summer, it was reported that Liverpool had identified Kubo as a target given the uncertainty over the future of Mohamed Salah.

With both men right-wingers, if the Egyptian is to leave, it is clear Kubo would be a like-for-like replacement.

As such, it seems that would still be the case if Salah leaves at the end of the season, when his contract is up.

Therefore, either Tottenham or Bayern landing Kubo would spoil Arne Slot’s plan to get somebody through the door to ease the exit of one of Liverpool’s greatest-ever talents.

Tottenham round-up: Spurs want Greek striker

Tottenham have registered an interest in Greek 18-year-old Stefanos Tzimas, who is on loan at Nurnberg, and the club want to sign him and immediately sell him on for a profit, to Spurs on a Premier League rival.

Spurs are also said to be interested in Chelsea’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, though Aston Villa are at the front of the queue, having opened negotiations.

The north London outfit are said to have opened talks with Heung-min Son over extending his contract for a further year.

Though Sergio Reguilon could cancel his deal in January, but may ask for 80 per cent of his remaining wages, with his deal not due to run out until the summer.