Tottenham join Man Utd, Man City in race to land Brazil winger

Tottenham are reportedly among five clubs, including Manchester Utd and Manchester City, interested in signing Douglas Costa this summer.

United, City, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan have also previously been linked with a move for Costa, but now Spurs have entered the running for his signature, according to Italian publication Tuttosport.

The report claims that Mauricio Pochettino has added the Brazilian attacker to his summer wish-list ahead of the window opening at the end of the season.

Costa joined Juventus on a permanent deal from Bayern Munich for £35million last summer, having spent the previous year on loan in Turin, and has scored only once this season.

The 28-year-old has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since a 3-3 draw with Parma on February 2, although he posted a picture of himself in the gym alongside team-mate Paulo Dybala on Monday as he continues to work his way back to full fitness.

Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri is hoping Costa is back in time for the club’s Champions League quarter-final first leg clash against Ajax on April 10, saying: “As for Douglas Costa, he’s in good condition and should be available for Ajax.”

Having not spent a penny in the previous two transfer windows, Spurs are expected to add to their squad significantly this summer after falling away in the title race over the last two months.

