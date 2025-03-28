Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined the likes Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Aston Villa in the race to sign a brilliant Ivory Coast international central defender, who could cost up to £50million.

The north London club are fully expected to be in the market for a new centre-back during the upcoming summer transfer window, as they prepare for the exit of Argentine World Cup winner Cristian Romero.

The 26-year-old looks increasingly likely to swap London for Madrid, as both Real and Atletico prepare to battle for his signature following recent reports of growing unrest at Tottenham.

Romero aimed a veiled dig at Spurs’ medical department while on international duty over the last week, while it’s also previously been claimed he has become increasingly frustrated by the lack of ambition being shown in the transfer market by the club.

All that appears to add up to a parting of ways in north London and, although Romero has not been at his best in a Tottenham shirt for some time, his exit will still leave a big hole to fill.

Kevin Danso is expected to turn his loan switch into a permanent this summer, while Spurs continue to be linked with a plethora of other central defensive options. However, latest reports suggest they have now switched their focus to Sporting star Ousmane Diomande.

TBR Football reports that Diomande is likely to leave the Portuguese club and that Spurs are one of the clubs in the race for the defender’s signature.

They also state that Tottenham have been long-time admirers of the 21-year-old and have followed his path to success since his days at FC Midtjylland.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Truths behind Southampton plans to sell ‘£100m’ Man Utd target Tyler Dibling

Clubs queuing up to sign impressive Diomande

As mentioned above, a number of top clubs are also in the running to sign Diomande, who has previously been tipped to link up with Ruben Amorim again at Manchester United.

To that end, the race for the defensive talent is expected to be fierce, with Sporting setting an asking price of around £50m (€60m /$65m) for a player TT revealed back in February is a ‘dream addition’ for Enzo Maresca at Chelsea.

Ousmane Diamonde has had a stellar career ever since making the switch to Sporting in January 2023, becoming an integral member of Amorim’s side that won the Portuguese league last season and is on course to do so again this term.

The fact that Diomande can fill in centrally or at right-back makes the 6ft 3in defender an even more intriguing proposition.

The Ivory Coast star is a player comfortable in possession who reads the game well and has a good turn of pace for a player of that size. His biggest weakness can be that he tends to rush into challenges, something Tottenham fans will have also grown use to seeing with Romero.

All that being said, Diomande would be a tremendous addition for Spurs – if they can win out in the growing race for his signature.

Latest Tottenham news

🔵 Tottenham to open formal talks with key player imminently as TWO Euro giants consider moves

🔵 Antonio Conte tells Napoli to sign Tottenham’s ‘best player’ this season

🔵 Tottenham plotting raid on Chelsea for 17-goal winger as THREE Premier League clubs circle

POLL – Of the current Tottenham squad, who was the best value for money signing?