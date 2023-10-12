Tottenham joined by SIX Prem clubs in chasing striker who’s outscoring Haaland, Mbappe and Kane

A Tottenham target who cannot stop scoring now counts West Ham, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest among his suitors for a 2024 transfer – potentially in January, per reports.

The likes of Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe have all started the new campaign in the type of manner you would expect.

Indeed, Mbappe has scored seven in seven for PSG in Ligue 1, while Haaland’s record stands at eight in eight for Man City in the Premier League.

Kane has gone one better, notching eight goals in seven Bundesliga matches. However, all three bona fide superstars are being greatly outperformed by Stuttgart frontman, Serhou Guirassy.

The Guinea international, 27, has remarkably scored 13 goals in seven Bundesliga appearances this term. His incredible exploits include two hattricks and three braces.

Guirassy joined Stuttgart outright from Rennes over the summer after initially impressing on loan the season prior.

However, his amazing goalscoring exploits have not gone unnoticed and a series of Premier League clubs have taken note.

January transfer possible; release clause present

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed Tottenham are one of the teams casting their eye on Guirassy.

Spurs opted against signing a direct replacement for Kane during the last window, instead spending the bulk of their cash that went on the forward line on wideman Brennan Johnson.

Striker Alejo Veliz did arrive from Rosario Central, though the 20-year-old Argentine is not expected to make an instant impact.

Our transfer insider, Dean Jones, relayed news of Spurs potentially lining up a January swoop for Guirassy. Making the situation that little bit less complicated is the fact Guirassy’s contract with Stuttgart contains a release clause believed to be around the €20m (approx. £17.3m) mark.

Jones also revealed West Ham have sized Guirassy up as a potential successor to 33-year-old Michail Antonio. PSG’s Hugo Ekitike is another on David Moyes’ watchlist.

However, it’s since emerged Fulham as well as Nottingham Forest are hovering over Guirassy too. What’s more, a fresh update from 90min has named Brentford, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace as being in contention too.

90min state West Ham, Brentford, Bournemouth and Palace have all sent scouts to watch the striker of late. It’s reiterated a January transfer is very much a possibility.

Of course, Stuttgart will do all they can to retain their lethal frontman. But with the release clause in place, they’ll be reliant on the player’s loyalty rather than a lofty price tag deterring the would-be suitors.

