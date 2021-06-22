Tottenham have leapfrogged Liverpool in the hunt to sign Dusan Vlahovic after reportedly tabling a sizeable opening offer for the prolific Fiorentina marksman.

The self-professed ‘new Zlatan Ibrahimovic’ scored 21 goals in 37 games for a La Viola side that finished down in 13th in Serie A this season. The powerful Serbia international is currently contemplating whether to sign a new contract to extend his stay at Fiorentina. As a result, Vlahovic has been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League.

Initially mentioned as a target for Arsenal, Vlahovic has also come under Manchester City’s radar as they seek Sergio Aguero’s successor. Liverpool and Manchester United have also been touted as potential destinations.

Indeed, as per Tuttosport, Liverpool have already held discussions with his representatives over a move to Anfield.

However, it is Tottenham who perhaps have the greatest need for a potent new frontman. With Harry Kane the subject of a concrete approach from City, they face the very real prospect of losing their talismanic No 9.

Now Calciomercato claims that Fabio Paratici, Spurs’ newly-appointed football director, has been in touch with Fiorentina over a deal.

As per the Italian outlet, Paratici has now put forward a proposal in an effort to bring him to Tottenham. While the amount is not specified, it’s reported the approach could well be accepted by Fiorentina. And their desire to sell will only increase amid claims Vlahovic is reluctant to sign a new deal.

And with two years left on his current arrangement, they know the 21-year-old’s value will start to dwindle as his contract winds down.

Vlahovic, who has two goals in seven international appearances, is valued at around €60m (£51m) by Fiorentina.

Vlahovic ‘perfect’ for Premier League

Former Fiorentina director Pantaleo Corvino, meanwhile, thinks Vlahovic would be a huge hit were he to move to the Premier League.

And the man who brought the Serbian to Florence is convinced a transfer is on this summer.

“Quality has no age. Now, (Vlahovic) could play as a centre-forward for Juventus, Liverpool or Tottenham,” Corvino said.

“I scared (Fiorentina) when, in 2017, I paid €1.5 million to Partizan (Belgrade).

“I admit, after signing him, I was scared. I’m convinced Vlahovic’s father also noticed that and told me: ‘Director, I’m sure you are bringing the new (Gabriel) Batistuta to Florence.’

“I replied: ‘Well, I was convinced, instead, that I had brought a new Luca Toni!’”

