Tottenham jump ahead of Liverpool, Man Utd in chase for £35m ace

Tottenham are reportedly ready to rival Liverpool and Manchester United in the chase for £35million-rated Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes.

According to a report in the Daily Mirror, Mauricio Pochettino’s men are ready to make a big play to land the 20-year-old and have moved ahead of their top-six rivals for his signature.

Representatives working for Fernandes were said to be in England last week and met with potential suitors.

Pochettino, whose own future in north London has been cast into doubt following recent comments, has been told by chairman Daniel Levy that he will have money to spend this summer after Spurs made no new signings in the last two transfer windows.

Pochettino is fully aware that he needs to add to his squad, with doubts over the futures of Kieran Trippier, Serge Aurier, Victor Wanyama and Christian Eriksen, while Toby Alderweireld could also leave if his £25m release clause is met.

Fernandes, who joined Benfica aged 10 and rose through the ranks before breaking into the first team last summer, is just one of the options being explored by Pochettino

The midfielder has won two international two caps but is not the only Portugal international on Tottenham’s radar, as they are also keen on Everton’s Andre Gomes – who is on loan from Barcelona.

