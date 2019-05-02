Tottenham jump to front of queue to land £54m Man Utd attacking target

Tottenham have reportedly jumped to the front of the queue to sign Manchester United target Douglas Costa from Juventus.

United have been strongly linked with a move for the Brazilian winger since last summer, and are expected to be back in the hunt for the 28-year-old when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer starts to revamp his under-performing squad for next season.

However, a report in The Sun claims that Spurs have leapfrogged their Premier League rivals and are now in pole position to sign the former Bayern Munich man.

Costa has just over three years remaining on his contract in Turin, but it is understood that Juve are willing to let him go for the right price.

United reportedly offered £53.9m to try and sign the player last summer, while it has also been mooted that a swap deal that would bring Paul Pogba back to Italy was also on the cards.

Real Madrid, however, now appear to be the firm frontrunners to sign France star Pogba, while Spurs want Costa to be another option when Pochettino opts for his preferred 4-3-3 formation.

