Tottenham and Man City have a viable alternative to Harry Kane after a Robert Lewandowski revelation rocked Bayern Munich.

The Poland international, 32, has been one of world football’s most feared strikers over the last decade. Despite his advancing age, Lewandowski has showed no signs of slowing down. In fact, he appears to be getting better with age after notching 103 goals in his last 87 outings across all competitions.

Lewandowski has won everything there is to win in Bavaria, and according to Sky Sports, he feels the time is now to experience a new challenge.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, reporter Paul Gilmour said: “What we are being told is Robert Lewandowski wants a new challenge away from Bayern Munich.

“Let me just bring you some context on this. He turns 33 on Saturday, he has two years remaining of his Bayern Munich contract. It runs until June 2023, when he will be approaching his 35th birthday.

“What he feels, we are being told, is that when he gets to that stage it maybe difficult to find that new big European club.

“That’s the reasons for wanting this challenge. But the problem is that Bayern Munich have put a valuation of around £110m on him. It makes it very difficult for a potential buying club to come in and pay that kind of money.”

Sky Sports reiterated that Lewandowski remains ‘happy’ at Bayern and would not do anything to harm his relationship with the club.

However, they declare he is growing ‘frustrated’ at Bayern’s reluctance to allow him to experience a fresh challenge.

Whether the situation will come to a head, only time will tell. But the Express note Lewandowski’s revelation could have ramifications for both Man City and Tottenham.

Man City remain on the hunt for Harry Kane. However, Spurs supremo Daniel Levy does not want to sell and the Daily Telegraph reported on Wednesday that Levy is not taking City’s calls over a £125million offer.

Nevertheless, the Express claim Tottenham have been sounding out potential replacements if Man City relent and stump up a £150m bid for Kane.

Lewandowski would be a more than suitable replacement at Tottenham, though the fee Bayern would demand and the lack of re-sale value present obvious hurdles.

Second ‘gentleman’s agreement’ provides Kane twist

Meanwhile, a Manchester City star made a similar transfer gentleman’s agreement to Kane and it could have implications for the Tottenham star, reports claim.

According to The Times, Bernardo Silva has a similar agreement at City which could affect Kane. The Portugal international has enjoyed four fantastic years at the Etihad Stadium, winning three league titles.

However, he wants a new challenge after turning 27 earlier this month and has already been linked with Arsenal.

Silva reportedly ‘sat down with City chiefs’ last summer. The end result was an agreement that he could leave if the club received a suitable offer for him.

Now, last season’s La Liga winners Atletico Madrid have registered serious interest. Given he is approaching the peak of his career City can expect to get a major fee for Silva.

They have already begun work on selling fringe and academy talent to raise funds for Kane. Indeed, fresh reports say that teenage winger Morgan Rogers could go to Bournemouth on loan. That deal would include a £9million obligation to buy. However, selling Silva would significantly add to that kitty.

