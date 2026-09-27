Tottenham keen on Bayern Munich titan with contact confirmed by insider

Tottenham contact for a Bayern Munich star has been confirmed by insider Christian Falk, who’s revealed when the likeliest transfer date is.

Spurs are in a hole they didn’t think they’d find themselves in this summer. After consecutive 17th-placed finishes, they spent over £300million to be bottom of the Premier League table after five games.

They’re being tipped to recruit again in January following their big spend in the summer.

One man of interest to Tottenham is Bayern Munich centre-back Kim Min-jae, who will have a year left on his contract in Germany come the end of the season.

Insider Falk has detailed how Bayern hold all the cards currently, though Spurs are one of the sides in pursuit.

He said: “I can say it’s still true that Bayern Munich will be the first club he opens any kind of talks with.

“But it will depend on a number of things, like what Bayern are offering this Autumn when they open talks over his future? Will they say Min-jae Kim can sign a new contract? Or is he still one of the players the club would consider selling to bring in some money?

“This is why other clubs have Kim in their focus. Aston Villa is interested, and I heard both Tottenham and AC Milan are also looking at the South Korean international. In fact the three clubs in question already made contact in the summer for Kim, but in the end there was no offer.

“So, nothing concrete at the moment. I wouldn’t expect a January move or anything. Everything will depend on what Bayern Munich will tell Kim in contract talks this year.”

READ MORE: Arsenal accelerate bid to sign Bundesliga gem but Tottenham also in the mix

Kim Min-jae doesn’t want to leave

The 6ft 3in Bayern defender has played only three games in the Bundesliga this season, which could give interested sides hope of landing him.

But with that said, Falk has recently revealed the South Korean defender wants to remain with his current club.

He wrote: ‘Kim Min-jae is very clear at the moment that he wants to stay at Bayern and he’s fine with his current role at the club.

‘He’s not in the starting XI at the moment, but he has a chance to get there if he’s playing well and, of course, if injuries strike.

‘So, Kim wants to see if he can push back into the team. It’s not like he’s so disappointed that he wants to force a move, and this is a very good situation for Bayern Munich, as they’re fully aware they can’t rely on just two senior centre-backs for an entire season.

‘Having a player like Kim available is critical if they want to go far in all competitions – especially in the Champions League.’