Stefanos Tzimas is on the radar of Tottenham and a number of other Premier League sides

Tottenham are among the Premier League sides who are said to have signalled interest in signing Greek striker Stefanos Tzimas, who Nurnberg are planning to sign for an ‘absurdly high’ fee before selling him for a profit to one of the interested clubs.

Spurs have been no strangers to signing attacking talent in recent windows. They landed striker Dominic Solanke for a record fee this summer, along with Wilson Odobert, after signing Brennan Johnson last summer, and Richarlison a year prior.

But they are still keen on adding to their firepower up top, and are looking for a younger asset this time.

According to SportBILD, Tottenham have ‘signalled interest’ in signing 18-year-old Greek striker Tzimas, who is on loan at Nurnberg at the moment, while Newcastle and West Ham are also keen on him.

The German outfit have an €18million (£15m/$19m) purchase option for Tzimas, and though they feel it’s ‘absurdly high’ they are willing to pay it.

That is because they are planning to immediately sell the striker on for a profit.

The report states Nurnberg hope to sell him to one of the Premier League sides for €20million (£16.6m/$21m) or above.

DON’T MISS: Seven sensational Tottenham teenagers who could end up saving Levy millions in the market

Tottenham’s recent youth signings

At 18 years old, Tzimas is in the same position as some of Tottenham’s recent signings.

They signed Lucas Bergvall and Min-hyeok Yang (both 18) in the summer.

Bergvall has played sparsely in the first team, while Yang was able to stay in his native Korea until the end of their season.

Both men look as if they could make good contributions to the first team, but maybe not immediately given the strength of other players at the club.

Having made a decent start to life in Bundesliga 2 during his loan spell, Tzimas might well be in the same boat if it is Tottenham who he signs for.

Tottenham round-up: Premier League raids on

Spurs are also looking for moves within the Premier League, and it’s believed they’ll give Chelsea competition for Bournemouth defender Illia Zabarnyi.

Tottenham are also said to be keen on Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey, in a move which could bolster the defence in January.

Meanwhile, amid the suggestion that Sergio Reguilon could cancel his deal with Spurs in January, it’s been stated he could still ask for 80 per cent of his remaining wages.

And if the north Londoners are to sign Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson, they’ll have to do so for a record transfer fee, with the Swede’s club asking for £70million.

Who is Stefanos Tzimas?

By Samuel Bannister

When Nurnberg acquired Stefanos Tzimas on loan from PAOK in the summer, they were taking on a top prospect who looks set to be worth a far higher sum by the end of the season.

Tzimas was already PAOK’s youngest ever goalscorer when he switched Greece for Germany. He scored a header in stoppage time of a 6-0 win over Ionikos Nikeas in March 2023, at the age of 17 years, one month and 27 days.

It was the first of five goals he would score for his hometown club before embarking on a new challenge in the German second division, which he has taken in his stride.

A centre-forward who stands at 1.86m tall, Tzimas is a fast and mobile player who also boasts strong instincts in front of goal. He can hold the ball up with his back to goal, while out of possession he is an active presser.

Tzimas reached five goals for Nurnberg in seven appearances, matching his PAOK tally in 23 games fewer. His challenge now is to show that those goals, which all came in the space of 42 days, were not just a purple patch.

Yet the Greece U21 international appears well equipped to keep progressing. He has landed at a club confident about his future and willing to maximise what they can get from him, bearing in mind he may not be with them for long.

Tzimas is quickly becoming a standout player in the 2. Bundesliga and will be hoping he can strive for a higher level in the years to come.