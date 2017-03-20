Tottenham keen on AC Milan’s ex-Liverpool midfielder

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move in the summer for a former Liverpool attacking midfielder.

Spurs have named AC Milan’s Suso on their list summer targets, according to the Mirror.

The 23-year-old is a less-ambitious option on their wanted list, which includes Real Madrid’s Isco and Everton’s Ross Barkley.

However, the Spain midfielder, who has represented his country from the Under-17s up to the Under-21s has impressed Spurs’ scouts this year.

Suso joined Milan in 2015 from Liverpool but endured a rocky start to life at the San Siro, with former boss Siniša Mihajlović shipping the midfielder out on loan to Genoa after an unimpressive start. However, he went on to enjoy a productive short-term spell at the fellow Serie A side, scoring six times in 15 league starts.

Current Milan manager Vincenzo Montella gave him a second chance at the Rossoneri and Suso has since become a key player at the San Siro. Grabbing six goals and seven assists, the midfielder has been an impressive attacking outlet for his side this season.

Prior to his move to Italy, Suso spent five years in England with Liverpool.

He made 18 appearances for the Reds during the 2012/13 season, while also enjoying a year-long loan at Almeria in Spain.