Tottenham knocked back in lowball offer for midfielder who ‘creates havoc’

Tottenham have reportedly seen a bid for highly-rated Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge rejected this summer.

Spurs are said to have offered £17million for the Norway star, with Daniel Levy testing the waters to see if the relegated Blades would be forced into selling. However, the Bramall Lane outfit have so far stuck to their guns, with the hope of receiving a significantly higher bid.

Sheffield United paid a club-record £22m to land Berge just 18 months ago. And despite their relegation they are determined not to take a loss on the player.

The report on Homme Du Match actually claims they will only sell Berge if his release clause is met, which is set at £35m.

Berge showed plenty of promise during his time in England’s top flight. His form also led to interest from Arsenal and Everton, as well as Tottenham.

The report adds that Spurs want to pair Berge with Pierre Emile Hojbjerg in their midfield engine room. That would allow Giovani Lo Celso to play a more creative role, with doubts over Tanguy Ndombele’s future cropping up yet again.

Former Liverpool and England striker Emile Heskey previously told HITC that he thinks Berge ‘creates havoc’ in the final third.

To that end, the 23-year-old would be a useful addition for a Spurs team that doesn’t produce many goals from midfield.

Tottenham are also expected to offload one or two midfielders before the window closes. Moussa Sissoko and Harry Winks could both be moved on before the August 31 deadline.

Oliver Skipp has been preferred to Winks during pre-season, while Sissoko has barely figured after an extended break after Euro 2020.

Kane accused of lying over pre-season return

Meanwhile, Tottenham striker Harry Kane lied when claiming that Spurs agreed to let him miss the first part of pre-season training, one pundit says.

The 28-year-old’s future has become arguably the story of the summer transfer window following Euro 2020. The England captain did not feature in the first few days of pre-season last month. Several reports claimed that he had extended his post-tournament holiday – and subsequent quarantine – to force an exit.

Manchester City have emerged as the frontrunners to sign him, despite his mammoth price tag. Indeed, City boss Pep Guardiola has said that his club are willing to negotiate a deal.

After the swirling speculation, Kane released a statement last Friday. He said that he returned to training “as planned”. He added that it “hurt” him to see his professionalism questioned.

According to Gabriel Agbonlahor, though, those comments are lies.

“I feel sorry for Harry Kane,” the pundit told Football Insider. “I think he’s been advised badly. He’s tried to bully his way into a move with an owner who isn’t going to accept that.

“He has tried to lie in the media and say that it was planned for him to have extra time off, but Spurs would have said that straight away if that was true.

“So he is lying there, Harry Kane. I just think he was always gonna play this first game. When the club is paying your wages, you’ve got to play.”

