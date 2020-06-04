Major Tottenham left-back target heading to France in bargain deal

Nice are reportedly close to completing the signing of Olympiacos defender Kostas Tsimikas, who is a major target for Tottenham this summer.

The left-back has been a consistent performer for Olympiacos this season and impressed in games against Spurs in the Champions League earlier in the current campaign.

The Greece international, who is known for his attacking ability, has notched seven assists this season in all competitions and also showed up well in Europa League outings against Arsenal and Wolves.

Tottenham are reportedly competing with the likes of Arsenal, Leicester, and Liverpool for the 24-year-old’s signature, according to SDNA.

However, Gianluca Di Marzio now reports that Nice are set to win the race for Tsimikas after agreeing a £7.2million fee plus bonuses with Olympiacos for the player.

It is stated that the defender will very soon put pen-to-paper on a three-year deal with the Ligue 1 club, leaving Spurs to switch their attentions to other targets.

Meanwhile, Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has hinted that Tottenham and Everton midfield target Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could be sold this summer.

The Austrian was speaking to BBC Radio Solent, as relayed by the Daily Echo, about the Danish international’s future when he hinted a sale would be inevitable – should Hojbjerg not extend his current contract at St Mary’s, which expires in 12 months time.

He also hinted that any refusal to sign a new deal could impact Hojbjerg’s standing as captain of the Premier League club. Read more…