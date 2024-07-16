Tottenham urged to beat Liverpool and sign ‘excellent’ 172-goal striker in bargain deal

An ex-manager has told Tottenham to sign one striker in particular

Tottenham Hotspur have been told they should consider the shock signing of former Manchester United forward Memphis Depay, with Liverpool also namechecked by an ex-manager.

Depay has had an eventful career, having played for illustrious clubs such as PSV, Man Utd, Lyon, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. After breaking through at PSV and making a name for himself as one of the most exciting young players in the Eredivisie, Man Utd were convinced to spend £31million to sign him in June 2015.

However, the centre-forward, who can also play as a left winger, failed to live up to expectations at Old Trafford. He managed only seven goals and five assists in 53 matches for Man Utd before being sold to Lyon in January 2017.

Man Utd had become so frustrated with Depay that they let him leave for an initial fee of just £14.7m, which had the potential to rise to £21.7m through bonus clauses.

The Dutchman enjoyed a fantastic spell in France, notching 76 goals and 55 assists in 178 games for Lyon, establishing himself as one of their most important players and proving his ability after failing to do so at Man Utd.

Depay has since had spells in La Liga with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. But he lost his spot in the Barca starting lineup a year after joining when Robert Lewandowski signed, while Atleti – who signed the 30-year-old in January 2023 – recently announced they would not be extending his contract.

Depay is now a free agent, and he has been on the lookout for a new club ever since the Netherlands were knocked out of Euro 2024 by England.

Depay is among several Netherlands players who has been criticised by the country’s media.

Tottenham latest: Memphis Depay swoop predicted

Dick Advocaat, who had three spells in charge of the Netherlands, has now weighed in on Depay’s club situation.

The 76-year-old thinks Depay can become an ‘excellent striker’ if he joins a club like Tottenham. Although, a transfer to Liverpool – a side who might challenge for next season’s Premier League title – would be a step too far.

“If Memphis just goes to a good club, and we’re not talking about Liverpool, then he’s just an excellent striker,” Advocaat said.

When asked to name the specific club Depay should sign for, the pundit added: “Spurs.”

However, Advocaat’s fellow pundit Johan Derksen did not agree. He replied: “No, he can’t keep up at that pace.”

It would be interesting to see how Spurs fans respond, should their club go through with this suggested move for Depay.

As the striker is a free agent, it would be something of a low-risk transfer for Tottenham. Plus, Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is known to be on the hunt for a new No 9 to replace Richarlison.

Depay has netted 172 club career goals and has also represented the Netherlands on 98 occasions, which shows he has huge experience at the top level.

His backers will point to his excellent spell with Lyon, whereas more concerned Spurs fans will use the fact he is a Man Utd flop to demonstrate why no such transfer should happen.

