Tottenham urged to sign elite Man Utd striker target as Solanke would ‘work better at Arsenal’

Tottenham Hotspur have been told to avoid signing Dominic Solanke due to concerns over whether he is more suited to Arsenal, with Ange Postecoglou instead urged to move for Ivan Toney.

Tottenham have been linked with Bournemouth ace Solanke, Brentford star Toney and Jonathan David of Lille in recent weeks as they pursue a top striker who can properly replace Harry Kane. On Tuesday, it emerged that Tottenham were planning to open talks for both Solanke and Toney, but they have since landed on the former as their No 1 attacking target.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Solanke has given a Tottenham switch the green light after discussions began between his agent and the North London club.

Tottenham will now enter formal negotiations with Bournemouth as they attempt to forge an agreement. The Englishman is understood to have a £65million release clause in his contract, which can only be matched by certain clubs, but Spurs feel they can capture him for the slightly reduced fee of £60m.

Solanke is understood to be keen on joining Spurs and taking the next step in his career, having earned such a move by netting 21 goals in 42 matches last season.

However, it remains to be seen whether Bournemouth will let him leave as he is a key part of their plans and also has a contract which runs until June 2027.

Plus, former Watford and Walsall striker Troy Deeney has suggested Solanke joins Arsenal and tipped Toney to head to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in an alternative deal.

“I think Solanke works better at somewhere like Arsenal where he has to be on the end of something,” Deeney said during an appearance on talkSPORT.

Tottenham latest: Toney deal suggested

“If you’re going to spend £65million which is the reported fee, I would expect them [Tottenham] to go for Toney, if they can get him.

“Test the water with Brentford and leave the offer on the table for a week.”

The pundit continued: “Dominic is good. He’s someone who has learned the hard way in terms of being at Liverpool then coming away.

“But whenever I watch Dominic and I think he’s a good player, I still don’t see the killer in him. I know he’s scored a lot of goals but I don’t go, ‘it’s everything for him to score a goal’.”

Toney joining Spurs would leave Manchester United disappointed. The Red Devils have identified Toney as a primary attacking objective amid their hope of adding more experience to their forward line. The England ace is available for a reduced fee of £40m, too.

The potential arrival of either Solanke or Toney at Spurs, meanwhile, will likely signal the end of Richarlison’s time at the club. Spurs are understood to be keen on selling the Brazilian to raise transfer funds and make room in the team for a new, more prolific No 9.

Spurs would ideally like to sell Richarlison to the Saudi Pro League, as those such clubs are the only ones who might pay £50-60m for him.

