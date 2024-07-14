Tottenham laughing as Crystal Palace line up Michael Olise replacement in perfect deal for Spurs

Crystal Palace are considering a move for a former Tottenham attacker to replace Michael Olise and why the move would be perfect for Spurs has been revealed.

Crystal Palace waved goodbye to Olise last week when the 22-year-old left-footer joined Bayern Munich. Palace netted just above £50m from the sale and will now be doubly determined to retain fellow star players Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze.

But of equal importance to keeping that pair is ensuring manager Oliver Glasner is provided with an adequate Olise replacement.

To that end, Sky Sports state one player under consideration by Palace chiefs is former Tottenham forward, Marcus Edwards.

Now 25, Edwards initially left Tottenham for Portuguese side Vitoria de Guimaraes and retained 50 percent of the player’s economic rights.

READ MORE: FIVE Tottenham players who must improve or face axe from Ange next season

Edwards subsequently joining Sporting CP three years later in 2022, though crucially, Spurs retained their economic rights in the player.

Their stake in Edwards was later reduced by 15 percent as part of the agreement that brought Pedro Porro from Sporting to Spurs.

As such, Tottenham are in line to receive 35 percent of the transfer fee if and when Edwards if sold by Sporting.

According to Sky Sports, that moment may come this window, with Edwards open to the idea of returning to the Premier League.

HAVE YOU SEEN: The most expensive Bayern Munich transfers of all time: Michael Olise three places behind Harry Kane

Crystal Palace line up Marcus Edwards; expected fee revealed

The left-footer plays primarily on the right wing and as such, would represent a like-for-like replacement for Olise.

Edwards bagged 15 goal contributions across 44 appearances for Sporting last term. His efforts helped Ruben Amorim’s side romp to the Primeira Liga title when beating second-placed Benfica by 10 points.

A follow-up from the Evening Standard revealed Sporting could cash in on Edwards this window if bids in the £20m region are received.

If Palace were to see a £20m bid accepted, Tottenham would collect £7m through their economic rights.

Crystal Palace do have alternative targets in mind and aren’t putting all their eggs in the Edwards basket, however.

Another electric forward forward under the microscope at Selhurst Park is Leeds United ace Crysencio Summerville.

The Dutchman was near-unplayable in the Championship last term when bagging 20 goals and nine assists in the league alone. His exploits resulted in Summerville being named Championship Player of the Season.

However, the right-footer’s natural position is on the left and as such, he would not represent a direct replacement for Olise from a positional standpoint.

Leeds will give serious consideration to any bids they receive for Summerville worth roughly £30m.

DON’T MISS: Tottenham hijack Newcastle swoop for bargain 121-goal striker signing, with Postecoglou ‘obsessed’