Tottenham laughing as mind-boggling reason Man Utd passed on Timo Werner emerges

Fabrizio Romano has revealed the head-scratching reason Manchester United did not move for Timo Werner despite being offered the striker prior to Tottenham forging an agreement.

Werner, 27, is on the cusp of completing a stunning return to England. The Germany international underwhelmed during his two-year stint with Chelsea between 2020-22, though hopes are high working under Ange Postecoglou will bring a more positive outcome.

Tottenham and RB Leipzig have agreed a six-month loan that contains an option to buy. The option is understood to be worth a relatively modest fee in the region of €18m (£15.5m).

Sky Germany labelled Werner ‘very keen’ to work with Tottenham boss Postecoglou. Werner also has one eye on forcing his way to the front of Germany’s striker plans for Euro 2024 on home soil. Given Werner was down the pecking order in Leipzig, the loan deal will give him that opportunity.

Tottenham have prepared a medical and Werner is expected to fly to England at some stage in the next 48 hours. All being well, Werner could make his Spurs debut in their next match which ironically, is against Manchester United.

The Red Devils are also on the hunt for a new frontman this window and Romano confirmed in late-December that talks had been held with Werner’s representatives.

Sky Sports subsequently reported Man Utd were offered the chance to sign Werner this month. The fact he’s available on loan also made sense for United who are operating with a minimal transfer budget this month.

However, Man Utd opted against pursuing a move, much to Tottenham’s delight who wasted no time stepping in.

Now, in his column for Caught Offside, trusted transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, explained the baffling reason behind Man Utd’s inaction.

Man Utd transfer department all at sea

“Manchester United also considered Werner as a possibility but then they decided not to proceed also because it’s not clear yet what kind of player they want,” explained Romano.

Given we’re already a week into the transfer window, it’s incomprehensible that an elite club like Man Utd don’t yet know what type of player they want to sign this month.

Contrast that with Tottenham who have wrapped up a whirlwind agreement for Werner and are also closing in on signing Genoa centre-back, Radu Dragusin.

Adding his take to the Werner to Tottenham deal and clarifying several details, Romano began his column by stating: “We start today’s column with a ‘here we go’ for Timo Werner to Tottenham on a loan deal from RB Leipzig.

“We know Tottenham have been working hard to sign a new centre-back, and remain in talks with Genoa over Radu Dragusin, but meanwhile they have also been able to agree a deal for a new striker in Werner.

“The former Chelsea player is returning to the Premier League and from what I’ve been hearing he’s really tempted to work under Ange Postecoglou.

“He really believes this is the perfect system for him to perform, and it’s the same for Postecoglou – he believes Werner is a big opportunity.

“Tottenham will pay Werner’s entire salary for the remainder of the season, and then they will have a buy option clause in the deal, which is worth something like €18m. It’s not mandatory, so Spurs can decide at the end of the season.

“If all goes to plan, the player will travel to London in the next day or two for medical tests and to sign his contract. The deal is almost done and Tottenham’s main focus now is on a new centre-back in Dragusin.

“For me it’s a smart deal. It’s a loan, Spurs have buy option but not mandatory so they can get a look at the player before committing. Timo is super hungry as he believes this is great opportunity for him.”

If Werner does shine in north London, the spotlight will once again glare on Erik ten Hag and Man Utd’s much-maligned recruitment department.

