Tottenham launch £61m midfielder bid amid Bayern Munich interest

Tottenham have reportedly submitted a £61m offer for Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso amid report interest from Bayern Munich.

The Argentine has been a major target for Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino all summer, while Manchester United have also been linked with a move for the 23-year-old.

It was initially claimed that Tottenham were put off by Lo Celso’s £60m price tag, but a report from El Transistor suggests that the north London club have bid £61m to get their man after hearing of Bayern’s interest.

The playmaker is said to have already told Betis that he wants to join Spurs, although he may have had his head turned by Bayern entering the running for his signature.

Lo Celso was on loan at the LaLiga club from PSG last term and scored 15 times before the club exercised their option for a £20m permanent move.

The attacking midfielder, who has a Italian passport, has made 19 appearances for Argentina’s senior team and is currently on holiday after taking part in the recent Copa America in Brazil.

Spurs have reportedly already seen a £53m bid turned down for Lo Celso, with Betis wanting nearer to his £88m release clause for a player who is being viewed as a direct replacement for Christian Eriksen in north London.

However, reports on Saturday suggested that Spurs were ready to offer the Dane a bumper new deal to remain in north London.

