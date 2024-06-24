Tottenham launch opening bid for star Arsenal were ‘crazy’ about amid triple transfer mission

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to move for two right-backs as Emerson Royal pushes to leave the club this summer, according to reports.

Emerson arrived in North London in August 2021 when Tottenham paid Barcelona £25.8million to sign him on a five-year contract, which followed the player’s successful loan spell at Real Betis. Tottenham had high hopes for Emerson but he has never lived up to that price tag and has endured some poor form and bad mistakes while in England.

Ange Postecoglou is happy to see the full-back leave as he takes his Tottenham revamp to the next stage and Emerson is aiming to achieve a big move to AC Milan.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Emerson has said yes to joining the Italian giants as talks between Milan and Tottenham accelerate.

The two clubs are close to agreeing an €18million (£15.2m) deal, which will see Tottenham take a £10.6m hit on the Brazilian.

Over the weekend, Emerson confirmed that he would like to leave Spurs and join Milan ahead of the 2024-25 club campaign getting underway.

“The truth is that I still don’t have anything defined. Obviously, to know that Milan is in conversation with the club [Spurs], they are looking for information on me, it is very gratifying because Milan is a team known for having Brazilian players,” he said.

“We know there have been some great Brazilians to have played for them. Let’s wait and see what’s going to happen.”

Tottenham transfers: Michael Kayode to replace Emerson Royal?

Spurs are pushing to bring in one new right-back to replace Emerson and help provide competition and cover for Pedro Porro.

According to the latest reports in Italy, Spurs have opened talks with Fiorentina for 19-year-old Michael Kayode, who mainly plays as a right-back but can also operate on the left side of defence if required.

Spurs have even begun the bidding for Kayode by sending Fiorentina a €40m (£34m) offer for the Italy U21 international.

Spurs are ‘serious’ about landing Kayode but are, admittedly, concerned about the potential cost, as Fiorentina will likely want more than that £34m sum before selling.

Spurs capturing Kayode could leave Arsenal frustrated, as it was claimed in March that the Gunners are ‘crazy’ about landing him.

An alternative to the teenager is Yan Couto, who is on Manchester City’s books. Reports in Spain state that Spurs have made an approach for Couto after being impressed by his fantastic loan spell at City’s affiliate club Girona.

It is unclear at this stage how much Spurs will have to pay City for Couto, who is a Brazilian compatriot of Emerson’s. Although, the fact Spurs are eyeing up the 22-year-old suggests he might be slightly cheaper to sign than Kayode.

