Tottenham launch spectacular Man Utd raid, with £60m bid expected to succeed

Tottenham have made a ‘concrete’ move to sign Manchester United winger, Alejandro Garnacho, with a remarkable report claiming Spurs are planning a bid that United will find too good to refuse.

TEAMtalk revealed ahead of the January window opening its doors that Tottenham aim to be among the busiest clubs from an arrivals perspective this month. The club wasted no time addressing their goalkeeping department when signing Antonin Kinsky for £12.5m from Slavia Prague.

Among the other positions Tottenham wish to strengthen is the forward line, with a versatile option who can lighten the load on the likes of Son Heung-min and Dominic Solanke required.

Tottenham were among three clubs who pushed to sign Randal Kolo Muani via the loan route from PSG. The others were Man Utd and Juventus and it’s the latter who’ve struck an agreement.

With Kolo Muani heading to Italy, Tottenham must take their search for a new forward elsewhere and according to FootballTransfers, Spurs have fixed their gaze on Old Trafford.

It’s claimed Spurs have ‘lodged a concrete enquiry’ into Garnacho’s signing. It’s then stated ‘sources close to the club have revealed that the north London outfit may be prepared to test United’s resolve with a bid in the region of €70m/£60m.’

A bid of that size – if accepted – would place Garnacho second in Tottenham’s list of most expensive signings. Dominic Solanke (£65m including add-ons) currently holds top spot.

Garnacho, 20, can play on either the left or right flank and has racked up eight goals and five assists in 30 appearances for Man Utd this term.

He’s highly regarded in Manchester, though as David Ornstein previously reported, Man Utd would be open to selling their most prized assets for the price price to help fund a total squad rebuild.

As a homegrown player, Garnacho’s sale would be extra lucrative for United. Indeed, the proceeds from those types of deals are logged as ‘pure profit’ on the books and greatly enhance a team’s spending power.

As such, FootballTransfers concluded a £60m bid is ‘believed to be enough to tempt the Red Devils into selling’ Garnacho this month.

Rival suitor open talks for Garnacho transfer

Garnacho could be viewed as Son’s long-term successor on the left wing at Spurs, though there’d be nothing to stop Ange Postecoglou selecting both stars in his starting eleven for the time being given Garnacho can play on the right side too.

Tottenham recently announced they’d extended Son’s contract by one more year to cover the 2025/26 season. But at age 32 and showing signs of decline this term, it’s unclear whether he has a long-term future in north London beyond the length of his current deal.

But before Tottenham fans can get too excited about Garnacho, they must contend with the Napoli’s interest in the player.

Antonio Conte’s side are primed to sell Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to PSG for a package worth roughly €70m.

Napoli will soon have cash to splash along with a vacancy on the left wing. Multiple reports in Italy state Garnacho is Napoli’s No 1 target to take over from Kvaratskhelia.

Corriere dello Sport stated club-to-club talks over Garnacho’s transfer had begun and cited a fee of €70m/£60m as being required to get the green light from Man Utd. That is the same figure FootballTransfers claimed Tottenham are prepared to bid.

Transfer insider, Ben Jacobs, subsequently told TEAMtalk that Man Utd aren’t actively pushing Garnacho out.

Nonetheless, he echoed Ornstein’s prior claims that United would begrudgingly sell for the right price and again, cited a roughly €70m/£60m asking price.

According to the latest from Il Mattino (as cited by Football Italia), Napoli have offered Garnacho a five-year contract and are confident of agreeing personal terms with the player.

However, there is hope for Tottenham after the same report suggested Napoli are far apart with Man Utd on the transfer fee – despite the windfall they’re about to receive from selling Kvaratskhelia.

A deal does appear to be there for the making for Tottenham, though as mentioned, they’ll have to move quickly and also spare no expense with a bid Man Utd deem too lucrative to turn down.

Latest Tottenham, Man Utd news – Kinsky, Collyer

In other news, new Spurs signing, Antonin Kinsky, has already been backed to join Real Madrid in a few years’ time.

Elsewhere, The Athletic reported Man Utd have vetoed a January exit for midfielder Toby Collyer.

The 21-year-old had been linked with a loan exit, potentially to Leicester City where he’d link up with United legend, Ruud van Nistelrooy.

However, it’s now claimed Collyer is set for a more prominent role in the second half of the season which could spell bad news for the likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.