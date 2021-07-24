Tottenham launch swap deal pursuit of in-demand EFL forward

Tottenham are reportedly in talks to secure a swap deal for a 19-year-old who is currently playing in League One.

The Northampton Town forward Caleb Chukwuemeka is being chased by a number of clubs, Football Insider reports. The source says Spurs have been tracking him at least since April. Former boss David Pleat, who helps the club with young player recruitment, went to watch him in April, it says.

Chukwuemeka scored twice in 28 appearances for the Cobblers last season, also grabbing an assist. He has been impressing Spurs scouts in pre-season too and now the club are seemingly making their move.

Football Insider states that instead of shelling out money, Tottenham will look to attain the striker’s services in exchange for a youth player instead.

Northampton have attempted to enter negotiations with Chukwuemeka ahead of the expiry of his scholarship in 2022.

The youngster boasts versatility, being able to both lead the line or play on the flank.

Chukwuemeka came through the ranks at Northampton, making his first team debut in September 2020. He came on as a late substitute in a 2-2 draw with Wimbledon.

The attacker netted his first Cobblers goal against Southampton under-21s in the EFL Trophy a month later.

Prior to this, he had spent a loan spell at non-league Corby Town, joining in February 2020. He went on to make three appearances, scoring once.

Family talent

Chukwuemeka’s brother, Carney, sealed a move to a Premier League club himself five years ago.

The midfielder joined Aston Villa’s academy in 2016 before signing his first professional contract in July 2020.

The 17-year-old made two substitute appearances for the first team at the end of last season.

He made his senior debut in the 2-1 win against Tottenham in May, hitting the post late on moments after entering the pitch.

He then got 17 minutes in the final day 2-1 victory over Chelsea.

Overall, the teenager has played 26 games for Aston Villa under-18s, scoring ten times and assisting eight.

He has also played 21 times for the club’s under-23s and has scored once and set up a further three.

He made his England under-18s debut in a 2-0 friendly win over Wales in March.