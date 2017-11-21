Tottenham lead Arsenal, Man Utd for talented Bilbao attacker

Tottenham are believed to be leading Arsenal and Manchester United in the race to sign talented Athletic Bilbao star Gorka Guruzeta.

The 21-year-old has taken Spanish football by storm with his impressive skills and a number of clubs are looking to secure the signing of the player, who will be out of contract come the end of the season.

Bilbao played against Manchester United Under-23s at Leigh Sports Village last week and a number of clubs had scouts in attendance as they consider a move for a player, who has netted 13 times in 51 appearances for the club since making his debut in 2015.

Of those, it’s reported by Sport that Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has the most active interest in the player.

Goruzeta is rated in the £20million bracket by his club, but would be entitled to move on a free – although any club who signs him would have to pay a developmental fee due to his age.

Standing at 6ft 2in, Goruzeta can operate across the frontline, either as a central striker or as a winger.

