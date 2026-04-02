Tottenham lead six-way Prem chase for dazzling West Ham talent after January exit snubs

A top West Ham star is wanted by Tottenham and a number of other clubs

Crysencio Summerville has emerged as one of the best performers for West Ham United during a difficult Premier League campaign, and his impressive form in 2026 has not gone unnoticed across Europe.

With the Hammers locked in a tense relegation battle, the Dutch winger is attracting serious interest ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old, who joined West Ham from Leeds United in August 2024 for a fee in excess of £25 million, endured a slow start to life at the London Stadium. However, he has hit a rich vein of form this year, contributing crucial goals and assists that have helped keep the East London club in the fight for top-flight survival.

Summerville‘s recent purple patch has transformed him into a key asset, prompting speculation that a summer departure could be on the cards regardless of whether West Ham stay up.

According to sources, Tottenham Hotspur are understood to retain interest and could rekindle their pursuit in the summer, potentially viewing him as a dynamic option to bolster their attacking options for a good fee, however it has gone no further than interest at this stage.

Interest is not confined to north London. Within the Premier League, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, and Everton have all been monitoring the former Championship Player of the Season.

On the continent, clubs including Marseille, Napoli, Atalanta, and Villarreal are said to be keeping a close eye on developments, with some having shown genuine intent to test West Ham’s resolve.

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Leeds return unlikely but not impossible

Former club Leeds United have also been mooted as a destination by some, but sources say there has been no major moves by his former side. However, they did not write off a move back to Elland Road if Leeds survive and stay in the Premier League, as Summerville wants to remain at the top level.

There is also understood to be serious interest from the Bundesliga, but sources were reticent to name clubs at this stage.

West Ham’s stance remains firm for now: they have no intention of selling Summerville if they secure Premier League status for another season.

The club rejected approaches in January, including interest from at least one Premier League side and a Serie A club, and sources suggest he is seen as untouchable while the relegation threat lingers.

However, financial pressures could force a change of heart if the Hammers are relegated, with the player potentially valued in the region of £25m-35m.

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More West Ham news: Bowen snub; Man Utd target damaging raid

Liverpool legends Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher have both urged the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), not to sign Jarrod Bowen from West Ham United as Mohamed Salah’s replacement.

Elsewhere, Bruno Fernandes could help Manchester United sign a top Hammers star this summer, in what would be a crushing blow for the London Stadium outfit.

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