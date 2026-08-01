Tottenham now ‘leading contender’ to sign Liverpool starter as FSG name sale price

Cody Gakpo has been linked with a move to Tottenham.

Tottenham are the ‘leading contender’ to sign Cody Gakpo as part of a blockbuster DOUBLE signing on the wings, and Liverpool have named their sale price, per reports.

Tottenham spent heavily in the early phases of the summer transfer window, splashing out a combined £237m on Jan Paul van Hecke, Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali.

Around that same time, canny free agent deals for Martin Dubravka, Marcos Senesi and Andy Robertson were wrapped up.

With additions made at goalkeeper, in defence and in midfield, attention has now turned to revamping the forward line.

Tottenham’s primary target on the right wing is Manchester City’s Savinho. The Brazilian has given the green light to joining Spurs having already informed Man City of his desire to leave the club.

Club-to-club discussions have been taking place for some time, with sources indicating this is a deal that can be made for a package worth roughly £60m.

TEAMtalk recently revealed, Spurs were less than 24 hours away from launching their opening bid for Bournemouth striker, Eli Junior Kroupi, before he suffered a fractured metatarsal.

Kroupi has since undergone surgery to repair the fracture, and given he’s been sidelined for three-four months, he won’t be on the move this summer.

Instead, a move could now be made for Liverpool’s Gakpo, who Fabrizio Romano recently insisted is one to watch in the coming days and weeks.

“Keep an eye on Tottenham Hotspur and Cody Gakpo in the next weeks,” said Romano via Men in Blazers. “They really like the player.”

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Tottenham to sign Cody Gakpo?

And according to journalist Paul O’Keefe when reporting on X on Saturday, Spurs are now front and centre for the 27-year-old Dutch international.

He wrote: ‘Cody Gakpo now a leading contender as Tottenham look to add to their attacking options.’

Gakpo plays off the left wing, though as we’ve seen during his stint on Merseyside, he can operate as the central striker if required.

In other words, he’d provide the same positional flexibility Tottenham would have benefitted from if signing Kroupi.

Regarding cost, Anfield Watch claimed Liverpool have set their stall out at a hefty £72m.

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The Reds have reportedly arrived at that number after using Anthony Gordon’s £69m transfer to Barcelona as a benchmark.

‘Anfield Watch understands Liverpool have priced Cody Gakpo at £72m (€85m),’ they wrote on X.

‘They’ve used Anthony Gordon’s move to Barcelona as a base for their valuation.’