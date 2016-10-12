Tottenham ‘leading race’ to sign talented League One youngster

Spurs are said to be ahead of Premier League rivals Arsenal and Liverpool in their pursuit of a Peterborough United starlet.

The player in question is 17-year-old Leo Da Silva Lopes, a Portuguese attacking midfielder who has made 23 appearances for the Posh so far.

He was signed from local junior side Powerleague FC, and is tipped for big things after breaking into the first team, having been compared to Dele Alli.

A report on Tribal Football states that Tottenham are ahead of their North London rivals, as well as Liverpool and Southampton, and all are expected to make a move in January.

Peterborough’s director Barry Fry admitted in August that the midfielder was attracting interest from big names.

“The word is out that Leo is a very talented 17-year-old and clubs have been flocking to watch him” he told the Peterborough Telegraph.

“We have had no enquiries, never mind bids, but there have been an awful lot of scouts coming to our games just to watch him.

“Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs are among those to have sent scouts to watch him.”