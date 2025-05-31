Tottenham LEAPFROG Arsenal in race to sign 113-goal forward

Tottenham have leapt ahead of Arsenal and are now the most ‘serious candidate’ from the Premier League to sign a 113-goal forward whose future will be decided in a matter of days, according to reports.

The outlook for Tottenham’s summer transfer window would have looked completely different had they lost to Manchester United in the Europa League final. Victory not only ended their long wait for a major trophy, but also secured Champions League football for next season.

A by-product of that is Tottenham are now able to lock in close to £100m in extra revenue that participation in the UCL brings. They’ll stand a far better chance of retaining their in-demand stars – such as Cristian Romero – and will be looked upon more favourably by players they’re aiming to sign.

One player who fits that final billing is Leroy Sane who is also a wanted man at near neighbours Arsenal.

The transfer headlines at Arsenal right now are being dominated by their search for a new striker. However, bubbling under the surface is Arsenal’s attempts to sign a new winger too.

The Gunners did explore a move for Real Madrid’s Rodrygo before high salary demands put a move on ice. That put the spotlight back on Nico Williams of Athletic Bilbao, but The Times insist that’s becoming a dead end due to costs too.

As such, the report claimed sporting director, Andrea Berta, had pivoted to Sane who is now Arsenal’s top target for the flanks.

The Bayern Munich ace, 29, has bagged 113 goals at club level through his spells with Schalke, Manchester City and Bayern.

He remains a potent and electric option out wide, though Bayern are struggling to tie the German down to a new contract.

Sane’s existing deal expires on June 30 and after lengthy negotiations, Sky Germany state Bayern have put forward a revised proposal that they hope will seal a deal.

However, a fresh update from reporter Santi Aouna claims it’s by no means certain Sane re-signs in Munich.

Furthermore Aouna revealed that from a Premier League perspective, Spurs have leapfrogged Arsenal and are now the ‘most serious’ option for Sane’s signature in England.

Taking to X, Aouna stated: “Tottenham most serious candidate from England for Leroy Sane right now.

“Bayern Munich have improved their offer but no decision yet.

“The player will have to choose between Bayern, England, Turkey and there is even interest from Saudi Arabia.”

The bid from Turkey comes via Galatasaray who have offered to pay Sane a net salary in excess of €10m per season.

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, ‘a final decision [from Sane] is expected in the coming days’.

