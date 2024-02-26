Conor Gallagher has dropped the biggest hint on his future yet after the Chelsea midfielder made it perfectly clear where he sees his future amid strong claims a cut-price summer move to Tottenham is on the cards.

The England international has proved one of the first names on the Chelsea teamsheet this season, skippering the side on multiple occasions and proving a trusted player in Mauricio Pochettino’s side. Indeed, Gallagher‘s lung-busting and high-octaine performances have made him a huge crowd favourite among the Chelsea supporters, who love to see a homegrown product thriving in their side.

The 11-times capped England international has made 34 appearances this season, scoring three times, though was agonisingly unable to add to that tally at Wembley on Sunday as the Blues lost the Carabao Cup final 1-0 to Liverpool after extra time and with Gallagher guilty of several big misses during regular time.

While Gallagher will undoubtedly take the loss hard, he will be determined to ensure the club ensure they have a strong finish to the season – starting with Wednesday’s FA Cup fifth round date against Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds at Stamford Bridge.

Nonetheless, speculation on his future continues to swirl, not least over a move across London where it is claimed Ange Postecoglou would love nothing better than to bring him into his Tottenham midfield.

The 24-year-old has found himself consistently linked with a move to Spurs over the past two transfer windows as the clock continues to count down on his deal at Stamford Bridge.

That contract is currently due to expire in summer 2025 and it’s been strongly reported that Blues co-owner Todd Boehly would welcome the chance to sell their academy graduate.

Gallagher makes feelings clear on Chelsea future amid Tottenham links

Per recent reports, Chelsea value Gallagher in the £50m bracket, but, with his deal having just a year to run come the summer, it’s been claimed that value could drop to as little as £30m – £35m this summer.

That has given Tottenham what has been described as a renewed belief they can swoop on their London rivals to bring Gallagher to the north of the capital in what would be seen as a hugely-controversial deal.

However, Gallagher has finally addressed those rumours head on and made clear he only sees himself at Chelsea, calling the club as a team that is going places and is a team that he ‘loves’.

“We’ve got a really young squad, a lot of talent, a great manager, great coaches that just want the best for us,” he told Sky Sports.

“I really want to be a big part of it and hopefully get Chelsea back to where they belong.

“There’s another year-and-a-half left on my contract and I absolutely love playing under the manager. Playing almost every game has been incredible and that’s all I’ve ever wanted.

“Last season I was in and out of the team and it wasn’t as enjoyable for that reason and also not playing great when I was.

“I just want to keep playing as much as I can for Chelsea, keep trying to improve the club and try to be successful at Chelsea. That’s the plan for sure.”

Chelsea return to action on Wednesday against Leeds in the FA Cup and knowing the competition represents their last chance of silverware – and potentially a route back into European competition next season.

As a result, they can ill-afford not to win the game, though they know they can take nothing for granted against a side currently on a nine-match winning run and inspired by former Blues man Ethan Ampadu, who will be surely keen to show the Blues exactly what they are missing.

