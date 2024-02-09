Tottenham learn crucial condition for Leeds to sign Joe Rodon permanently, as Prem suitors join race

Leeds want to keep Joe Rodon after his loan spell from Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur defender Joe Rodon looks likely to be playing in the Premier League again next season, but who that will be with remains to be seen.

Rodon dropped back down to the Championship for the current season by signing on loan for Leeds, where he has generally impressed during a quest for promotion back to the Premier League.

The outcome of that will be decisive to Rodon’s long-term future, as explained by Football Insider in a recent report.

It is claimed that Leeds want to keep Rodon on a permanent basis, but because they do not have an option to buy him, talks with Tottenham will have to start from scratch.

And Leeds will need to win promotion – either automatically or through the play-offs – to stand a realistic chance of keeping Rodon.

That’s because the report claims they are facing stiff competition already from clubs currently in the Premier League themselves – although none of those rival suitors are named.

If Rodon is happy at Leeds, it might be where he wants to stay, but for it to be financially possible, the Whites will find it necessary to reclaim their top-flight status, which they lost last year.

The asking price Tottenham may have for Rodon is not clear at this moment in time.

The Wales international’s contract with his parent club, who signed him from Swansea City in 2020, is due to expire at the end of next season.

With that in mind, Spurs will probably be looking to sell the 26-year-old this summer, especially after investing in Micky van de Ven, Radu Dragusin and Ashley Phillips in recent months in his position, on top of the existing obstacle of Cristian Romero.

Rodon proving importance for Leeds

In contrast, Rodon has played 30 times for Leeds so far, establishing himself as a regular starter and finisher of games under Daniel Farke.

In January, Farke said: “Behind the scenes, we are working. There is no doubt we are more than happy with Joe.

“He is growing into this club more and more, a leader role, you see how much it means to him to wear this white shirt.

“He is just happy to be here. He is crucial. We are more than happy.

“We would like him to stay for a bit longer, but right now it is not an urgent topic – he will stay for us until the end of the season.”

What happens beyond then is all to play for.

Back in December, fellow Welshman Robbie Savage supported Tottenham’s decision to loan out Rodon (after a similar spell with Rennes).

“The most important thing is for players to playing football and I don’t think, at the start of the season, Joe Rodon would have played many games for Spurs… That’s why they have let him go to a good club in Leeds,” the Planet Sport ambassador told us.

“I look at Romero and Van de Ven and they have both been outstanding. In fact, the breaking up of their partnership has been the biggest reason, for me, behind their record of one point from their last four games [at the time].

“But Rodon just would not have expected games, nor could Ange Postecoglou guarantee them, if Rodon had stuck around.”

