Tottenham tempted to strike as midfield target has fee lowered to £17m

Tottenham have learned that a longstanding midfield target could be available for as little £17million this summer.

RB Leipzig skipper Marcel Sabitzer is the player in question, with talks over a new contract for the Austria international currently at an impasse. The 27-year-old only has a year remaining on his current deal, prompting a potential lowering of the fee for his signature.

Sabitzer has been on Spurs’ radar for more than two summers. Mauricio Pochettino first showed an interest, before his successor Jose Mourinho continued the theme.

Now new manager Nuno Espirito Santo will have had his own interest piqued by the bargain price for an experienced star.

According to Bild, Leipzig will let their captain leave for an offer in that region in the coming weeks. That is despite Sabitzer having a €50m exit clause in his contract.

However, Spurs are not the only club showing an interest, with Arsenal and AC Milan also keen.

The Austrian has spent the last six years in Germany, scoring 52 goals and adding 42 assists in 227 appearances.

Despite the Bild report not including the Gunners as a suitor, Gazzetta dello Sport previously stated that Mikel Arteta was keen on a deal.

Arsenal are expected to be very active in the summer window, with a number of ins and outs.

However, if Sabitzer does move to England then Tottenham remains the most likely destination.

Tottenham considering swoop for Serie A man

Meanwhile, Tottenham are still mulling over a move for Mert Muldur of Serie A side Sassuolo, according to a report.

Muldur was a member of the Turkey squad for Euro 2020 before they were eliminated in the group stage. Despite the disappointment at international level, it followed a solid season in Serie A for the full-back. It seems he will continue his rise next year – but that might not be at his current club.

Sassuolo signed Muldur in 2019, taking him to Italy from Austrian outfit Rapid Wien. He has made more than 50 Serie A appearances since then, adapting to either a right-back role or one on the opposite flank.

His form and versatility did not go unnoticed by Fabio Paratici when he was on the board at Juventus. Now, Tottenham’s new managing director may use his inside knowledge of the top Serie A talents.

According to the Daily Mail, Paratici could try to sign Muldur for Tottenham. Spurs are in the market for a new full-back, a need that will only increase if Serge Aurier leaves.

Muldur’s adaptability means he could also help in other roles in Nuno Espirito Santo’s system.

The coach and managing director are currently in communication over how to strengthen the squad. This will be their first summer working together and it will be a crucial one, as Spurs aim to improve upon last season’s seventh-place finish.

Nuno needs new recruits to fit into his preferred system and Muldur may be an option. Therefore, Tottenham will keep him in mind as they firm up their plans.

