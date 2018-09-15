Ajax are reportedly set to demand €75million for midfielder Frenkie De Jong, who has been strongly linked with a move to Tottenham and Barcelona.

Spurs are said to have offered €50m (£45million) for the highly-rated 21-year-old ahead of a potential deal to bring the player to north London in January, while Barca failed with a bid for the player over the summer, as reported by Sport.

De Jong has enjoyed a rapid rise with Dutch giants and despite being used as a centre-back last season, his future is expected to be a central midfielder.

Barca reportedly view De Jong as a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets at the Nou Camp, while Spurs are on the lookout for midfield reiforcements as Mousa Dembele is expected to leave the club in January and there are also doubts over Victor Wanyama’s future.

Ajax, however, remain adamant that De Jong will not leave the Dutch giants during the January window and amid fresh reports that suggested Real Madrid were also keen to land him, it appears their asking price for the player seems to have risen.

The €75m asking price is likely to scare Tottenham off, while Barcelona – who are also keen on Paul Pogba – may need to consider their options going forwards.

Despite the interest from elite sides, his compatriot Georginio Wijnaldum suggested that De Jong would be better off staying and developing with Ajax, rather than moving on at such an early stage in his career.

“He is doing very well now, but we have often had Dutch players who first played very well, but later became less,” Wijnaldum told De Telegraaf. “Often it is said: he can do this and that he can become so good.

“Frenkie is 21 years old, anything can happen. Maybe he also gets a lesser period if he switches abroad, you also have to look at how that will work out. For now it is good. We hope as a team and actually as the whole of the Netherlands that he will continue to develop.”

