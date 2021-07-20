Napoli have lowered their asking price for Tottenham target Lorenzo Insigne – but three options remain for the winger, according to reports in Italy.

Insigne has spent his entire professional career with Napoli, except for a few loan spells in his formative years. A regular member of the first-team squad since 2012, he currently serves as club captain. But there are fears in Italy that his long association with Napoli might be nearing an end.

At the age of 30, the Euro 2020 winner is now entering the final year of his contract. He wants to stay with his hometown club, but not on the terms they are offering. Insigne currently earns €5m per season and wants an increase on that, whereas Napoli want to reduce their wage bill.

Therefore, Corriere Dello Sport point to three possible outcomes for Insigne’s future. First, all parties could find a compromise so he can sign a new deal. Alternatively, he could stay at the club and leave on a free transfer next summer.

But the last option would be for him to leave Napoli permanently for the first time in his career. In doing so, he may end up in the Premier League.

Insigne is one of several Serie A players to be linked with a move to Tottenham following their appointment of Fabio Paratici as managing director. The former Juventus decision maker is looking at a market he knows well in order to bolster Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad.

Tottenham need to improve in all areas after only finishing seventh last season. Strengthening in defence is the main priority, but they also want to improve at the opposite end of the pitch. In that regard, winger Insigne would be an exciting addition.

He scored 19 goals in all competitions last season, his second-best tally in a Napoli shirt. His form continued into the Euros, where he started six of Italy’s seven games, culminating in lifting the trophy.

Despite his stock still being high, his price tag appears to be decreasing. When it was recently claimed that Insigne had an offer from Spurs, there were rumours of a €48m fee. In contrast, Corriere Dello Sport speculate that a deal could be done for around €30m.

It seems a fair price to pay for a player still in the prime of his career. Whether Tottenham will be the ones to make such a bid remains to be seen.

Tottenham in talks for defensive duo

Two more Serie A players on Tottenham’s radar come from one of Napoli’s rivals for the European places: Atalanta.

The Bergamo-based outfit have punched above their weight in recent years and finished in the top four yet again in 2020-21. They are now being tipped by some to challenge for the title next year.

However, their hopes of doing so would take a hit if Tottenham were to sign two of their players.

It has recently emerged that Spurs are in talks to do just that…

