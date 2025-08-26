Tottenham Hotspur transfer target Piero Hincapie has reportedly made a major decision over his future that is great news for Tottenham Hotspur, although they will still need to fight off a late challenge from Arsenal to sign the centre-back target.

Spurs remain in the hunt for at least two or three more signings before the summer window shuts on September 1, with a left winger, a No.10 and a centre-back all on Thomas Frank’s radar.

The north London club are currently pushing for a blockbuster double deal for Manchester City’s Savinho and Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche to tick off those first two boxes, while landing Hincapie would round off a tremendous window – despite some bumps (Morgan Gibbs-White) and bruises (Eberechi Eze) along the way.

Various sources have reported over the past couple of weeks that Tottenham have settled on Hincapie as their top centre-back target, with the Ecuador international viewed as the ideal man to slot in when Frank changes his formation up to a back three, leaving Kevin Danso as fourth choice.

However, it seemed like a very difficult deal to complete, with Leverkusen having no intention of selling Hincapie, but there has been a big twist in the transfer saga in the lead-up to deadline day.

It has now been revealed by Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg that Hincapie has decided to leave Leverkusen before the end of the transfer window and that any club that triggers his €60m (£52m) can secure his signature.

While Leverkusen want to keep the centre-back, the 23-year-old talent has reportedly informed his club that he will be departing if a suitable offer arrives.

Although Arsenal’s late interest is a concern, given what happened with Eze, they are not prepared to hit that release clause figure. That is not believed to be the case with Tottenham, who rate Hincapie very highly and are willing to trigger that clause.

It’s reported that they have now learnt their lesson from the episodes with Gibbs-White and Eze and are ready to jump in and seal a deal for the Leverkusen man.

Where Hincapie fits in at Tottenham?

The beauty of Hincapie is his ability to perform equally well as a left-sided central defender or at left-back, which is arguably where he could start if and when Frank opts to play a back four.

The new Spurs boss has been tinkering with different formations throughout his first three competitive games in charge of the club and values players who can fill different roles.

Djed Spence has been starting on the left in the absence of Destiny Udogie, but Hincapie would give Frank another big threat from set-pieces – something that the Dane values highly.

Hincapie’s agent certainly thinks his client would be a big asset for any new club. Speaking to CaughtOffside recently, Manuel Sierra revealed what makes the defender special.

He said: “Basically he’s a warrior, he’s a leader.

“He is, for me, one of the best left central defenders in the world. One of the best left-backs and the best hybrid players for sure.

“I mean, he needs – or he deserves to – play in the world’s best places.

“He’s very happy in Bayer but he’s ready for the next step.

“He is also very good at playmaking. He just likes to win like nothing else. He competes for win all the time, even when he hasn’t played that often.

“He’s a warrior, but above all, he is a very good person; nice person and humble guy who knows where he comes from.”

It just now remains to be seen whether Spurs can get a deal over the line for Hincapie before Monday’s deadline.

Hincapie Bundesliga stats last season