Tottenham Hotspur are pushing to beat Chelsea to the signing of a Barcelona attacker, in a transfer which would leave Mauricio Pochettino distraught, Manchester United have launched a surprise move for a former Leeds United player, while Wednesday’s Euro Paper Talk claims Nottingham Forest and Fulham both want a Chelsea outcast.

TOTTENHAM, CHELSEA BOTH EYEING BARCELONA STAR

Tottenham and Chelsea are both hoping to land Barcelona’s Ansu Fati before the summer transfer window shuts on Friday, though it is Tottenham who are currently leading the race, according to reports.

Fati has long been linked with a Premier League move, with Man Utd and Arsenal previously named as his top suitors in England.

But on Tuesday, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano provided an interesting update on the winger’s future as he outlined interest from Tottenham and Chelsea.

Romano revealed that Fati’s situation is ‘one to watch’ in the coming days. This is because Spurs have made contact with Barca to ‘be informed’ on his availability, should they miss out on Forest star Brennan Johnson. Chelsea, meanwhile, have been told that Fati would be open to joining them, should they strike an agreement with Barca.

Spanish newspaper Marca have now provided their take on Fati’s future. They state that the 20-year-old is now certain he wants to leave Barca this summer and has resultantly entered into talks with Spurs. These discussions have already reached an ‘advanced’ stage, it is claimed.

Barca will not let Fati leave on a permanent basis during the current transfer window. However, Marca suggest Spurs will be able to land him on a season-long loan with a view to buying him in summer 2024.

To achieve this loan-to-buy deal, Spurs would have to offer to pay all of Fati’s wages throughout the 2023-24 campaign.

Fellow Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo add that there is a ’75 per cent chance’ Fati will leave Catalonia in the next few days. And Spurs are one of his ‘firm options’.

Pochettino ‘loves’ Ansu Fati, but Tottenham lurking

Fati heading to North London would be a significant blow for Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino. It is suggested that Pochettino ‘loves’ the Spain international and would be delighted to take him to Stamford Bridge, where he could reignite his career after his recent struggles with Barca. However, Chelsea are now at serious risk of missing out on the transfer to Spurs.

Should Fati link up with Ange Postecoglou, then Chelsea will have to set their sights on alternative winger signings. Surprisingly, they could go after two of Fati’s Barca team-mates.

Chelsea have been credited with an interest in Ferran Torres and Raphinha. The Blues are also admirers of Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe, though West Ham have hijacked that move.

MAN UTD LINKED WITH EX-LEEDS DEFENDER

Man Utd ‘enquired’ about the availability of Villarreal left-back Alfonso Pedraza following the injury to Luke Shaw. But Pedraza, who was on loan at Leeds between January 2017 and June 2017, will not be going anywhere as Villarreal shut down the approach. (Marca)

Aston Villa are hoping to capture former Spurs loanee Clement Lenglet on a loan-to-buy deal. A decision from Barca on Lenglet’s future is ‘imminent’. (Sport)

Romelu Lukaku will wear the No.90 shirt at Roma after opting to join the Italian side on loan from Chelsea. (Corriere dello Sport)

Arsenal failed to sign Martin Zubimendi earlier this summer as the midfielder ‘loves’ Real Sociedad and wants to play in the Champions League with them. (Fabrizio Romano)

Bayern have been given the opportunity to reunite Harry Kane with Spurs centre-back Eric Dier. (Florian Plettenberg)

FOREST, FULHAM IN FOR CHELSEA MAN

Nottingham Forest and Fulham are both ‘pushing’ to sign forgotten Chelsea defender Malang Sarr. (Foot Mercato)

Eintracht Frankfurt are aiming to finalise the future of star striker Randal Kolo Muani ‘today’ (Wednesday). The Frenchman is being pursued by Paris Saint-Germain. (Kicker)

Chelsea hero Eden Hazard is ‘very close’ to announcing his retirement, having rejected offers from France, Saudi Arabia and the US. (Diario AS)

Saudi club Al Ittihad are targeting a huge double move for Liverpool pair Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez. Although, Konate is eager to stay at Anfield. (RMC Sport)

Crystal Palace are fighting hard to keep classy duo Ebere Eze and Marc Guehi from the clutches of top English sides. (Fabrizio Romano)