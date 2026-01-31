Tottenham and Leeds Utd ‘offered’ £71m striker vastly superior to Kolo Muani and Strand Larsen

Leeds and Spurs are among several English sides who've been offered the services of Jhon Duran

Tottenham and Leeds United are among those who have been offered a £71m striker who set the Premier League ablaze during his previous stint in England, we can exclusively reveal.

A number of Premier League clubs have been offered the opportunity to sign former Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran, with intermediaries exploring a possible return to England as the Colombian’s loan spell at Fenerbahce continues to stall.

Duran, 22, made a huge impression at Aston Villa prior to his blockbuster £64.5m (rising to £71m through add-ons) transfer to Al-Nassr one year ago.

Duran’s final six months at Villa Park saw the frontman score a series of goal of the season contenders. He bagged 12 goals in just 1,046 minutes of action across the Premier League, League Cup and Champions League, meaning he scored at a ratio of one goal every 87 minutes. Effectively, he became a goal-per-game striker before joining Al-Nassr.

However, the Colombian did not settle in Saudi Arabia and was loaned to Fenerbahce ahead of the current campaign. Surprisingly, he’s not featuring all that regularly in Turkey amid stiff competition from Anderson Talisca and Youssef En-Nesyri.

French side Lille are in talks with Fenerbahce about taking over the loan for the remainder of the campaign and sources state they’re firmly in pole position to land him.

However, TEAMtalk can reveal that intermediaries have also approached a host of Premier League clubs, believing there may be a realistic opening to bring Duran back to England where he previously thrived before the window shuts on Monday evening.

We understand Tottenham and Leeds are among those who’ve been contacted.

Leeds look set to fall short in their bid to sign Jorgen Strand Larsen from Wolves. But in truth, Duran would represent a vastly superior option to the Norwegian who has scored just one Premier League goal – a penalty – all season.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are braced for a late push from Juventus to take over Randal Kolo Muani’s loan spell. The Frenchman has underwhelmed in north London and again, Duran would serve as a higher calibre replacement.

Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest have also been offered the chance to sign Duran. West Ham also assessed Duran earlier in the window before shifting their focus elsewhere.

Italian giants Juventus have been linked, but Lille are aware that other clubs have been contacted and are now pushing hard to get a deal over the line.

With Duran keen for stability after a turbulent year, his situation is expected to move quickly as the deadline approaches.

