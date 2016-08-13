Tottenham left stunned by Eriksen’s wage demands – report

Tottenham are struggling to agree a new deal with Christian Eriksen due to the attacking midfielder’s wage demands, according to reports.

Heading into the new Premier League season, Eriksen has only two years remaining on his current Spurs deal despite numerous negotiations between the club and the player’s representatives.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Tottenham have been stunned by the Denmark international’s demands of £150,000-a-week, which is almost double what the North Londoners’ highest earner, captain Hugo Lloris, earns.

Eriksen currently earns £32,000-a-week, which is relatively low for a player of his stature in the Premier League, while Eric Dier has just agreed a £70,000-a-week deal which will keep him at White Hart Lane until 2021.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is renown for operating a strict wage budget but may now have to start loosening the purse strings to keep hold of the club’s most important players.

Serie A duo Juventus and Inter Milan are keeping a keen eye on 24-year-old Eriksen’s situation, with both clubs long-term admirers of the former Ajax man.