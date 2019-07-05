Tottenham legend urges club to move on from Christian Eriksen era

Tottenham have been told by a club legend that it is “futile” trying to keep playmaker Christian Eriksen this summer.

Ossie Ardiles has called on Mauricio Pochettino to let the player move to Real Madrid, despite the Dane proving to be an influential part of the club’s progress under the Argentine.

The 27-year-old is considered to have become one of the finest creative influences in the English game, with his assist numbers also matching those of his counterparts in Europe.

That ability is said to have caught the eye of the Spanish giants, with Zinedine Zidane revamping his side a poor 2018-19 campaign.

Eriksen is into the final year of his contract at Tottenham, admitting recently that he favours a fresh challenge – and with that in mind, Ardiles thinks his former club should let the £75m-rated star move on.

The iconic midfielder told talkSPORT: “It looks to me like he has put his mind on a move – that he wants to go somewhere else.

“And if that is the case it’s futile for the club to try and keep a player when he wants to leave.

“I won’t say he’s not happy with us, because he is, but his mind is trying to play somewhere else, and the best thing is to part company.”

For their part, Spurs are believed to have already looked at alternative options – with a trio of names linked to the club in Friday’s Paper Talk.

Get the latest personalised Spurs products on our new TEAMtalk Tottenham shop!