Tottenham legend urges Levy to swoop for 31-goal scoring machine

Tottenham legend Graham Roberts has urged his old club to snap up a prolific marksman who bagged 31 goals this past season.

There remains a huge question mark over Harry Kane’s future in north London, with the England skipper seemingly determined to quit the club this summer. His stance has led to talk of a move to Premier League rivals Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United.

For their part, Spurs are already said to have lined up potential replacements for their talisman. Moves for Danny Ings, Ollie Watkins, Marcus Thuram and Victor Osimhen have all been mooted.

But while Roberts admits he is a fan of Villa man Watkins, he believes that Brentford ace Ivan Toney could do just as good a job.

Toney netted a hugely impressive 31 goals in his first season for Thomas Frank’s side. Indeed, his glut of goals helped secure the Bees secure a Premier League spot via the play-offs.

Roberts insists that there are plenty of players in the lower divisions like the 26-year-old, who had a very short stint at Newcastle early in his career.

The former Spurs defender told Football Fancast: “There are players out there. What about Toney at Brentford?

“Watkins has done it, do you not think Toney can do it? But they don’t want to look that low, but he’s a Premier League player now.

June 14 Transfer Chatter - Leicester monitoring Barcelona midfielder, Leeds to raid Ligue 1 and Lazio want Chelsea goalkeeper Leicester City are keeping tabs on former Liverpool midfielders Barcelona situation, Leeds United to go to France for a new full-back and Maurizio Sarri wants to reunite with former goalkeeper, all in today's transfer chatter.

“That’s what you’ve got to do, you’ve got to look at the lower-leagues, there are good players there.

“But the spine of your team has to be the best so you have to pay the best and everything else falls into place.”

While Toney would undoubtedly be a strong back-up option for Kane, if he stays, there would be huge pressure on him if he was signed as a replacement for Tottenham’s top man.

And with Brentford now in the top flight, he has no real reason for moving this summer. Indeed, Spurs may decideto see how Toney performs in the Premier League before splashing the cash on a deal on any potential deal.

Tottenham are not the only club interested, however, with one club chairman urging Liverpool to make a move.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Tottenham turn to USA keeper

Meanwhile, Tottenham are preparing a move for USA goalkeeper Ethan Horvath when he becomes a free agent next month, according to reports.

Horvath has spent the past four-and-a-half years playing in Belgium for Club Brugge. He joined them a few months after making his senior debut for the USMNT at international level. Last month, he was the man of the match in the final as his country won the 2021 CONCACAF Nations League. It has brought his club future into focus again.

The 26-year-old is out of contract at Club Brugge at the end of the month. After only making two league appearances for them last season, due to Simon Mignolet being their first choice, he will not be signing a renewal.

Instead, he must pick his next move carefully – and it could be one to the Premier League.

According to Voetbal24, Tottenham are interested in signing Horvath as a free agent. They are looking for more depth in their goalkeeping department and the American could help.

There are some doubts over the future of their first-choice shot-stopper, Hugo Lloris. The Frenchman is only under contract for another year and has been tipped to return to his home country to link up with former boss Mauricio Pochettino at Paris Saint-Germain.

Horvath unlikely to replace Lloris

It seems unlikely that Horvath would be a replacement as a number one, though. Instead, he may provide sterner backup competition.

Former England international Joe Hart is currently their main deputy to Lloris. But they allowed third-choice Paulo Gazzaniga to leave on loan in February and will release him when his contract ends.

Hence, more depth is required. It is unclear whether Horvath would be happy to be a third-choice when his stock appears to be rising, or if he would be ahead of the ageing Hart in the pecking order.

READ MORE: Tottenham saw multi-million deal for top manager collapse in big pre-Fonseca twist