Tottenham line up £10m move for Championship star after identifying alternative to Conor Gallagher

Tottenham could reportedly make an offer for Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton should they fail to bring in Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher this month.

The 19-year-old is considered to be one of the most exciting young players in the Championship and has caught the attention of several Premier League clubs.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Newcastle, Everton and Crystal Palace have all been keeping a close eye on Wharton’s progress this season.

The England under-20s international has made 26 Championship appearances this term, scoring two goals and making four assists in the process.

Wharton can play as a defensive or attacking midfielder. He averages 2.3 tackles and 1.3 interceptions per game and has a pass success rate of 84.6%.

Blackburn are aware of the interest from the Premier League would ideally prefer to keep hold of Wharton until the end of the season.

They may find it difficult to turn down a sizeable bid for the midfielder, however.

Tottenham tipped to sign Blackburn’s Adam Wharton

According to transfer journalist Dean Jones, Tottenham ‘could decide to make a move for Wharton’ if they miss out on signing Gallagher from Chelsea.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, some members of the Chelsea hierarchy are willing to sell Gallagher this month but the player wants to stay at Stamford Bridge.

We understand that the England star is set to reject all offers to leave the Blues, with West Ham also interested in alongside Spurs.

Tottenham could, therefore, firm up their interest in Wharton with a concrete bid in the coming days.

Jones claims that the North Londoners will ‘look to strike an early deal’ for the Blackburn star before the window slams shut.

He adds that a bid ‘of around £10m’ should be enough to secure the services of the much-admired teenager.

Despite his impressive performances for Rovers this season, Wharton would likely be more of a back-up option for Ange Postecoglou rather than slot straight into his starting XI.

This means that Tottenham will probably have to keep hold of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg until the end of the season, despite him being a key target for Napoli.

Wharton certainly has the potential to become a top player in the future, though, so could prove to be an excellent long-term investment for Spurs if they can beat the competition to his signature.

