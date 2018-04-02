Tottenham target Ajax star as they prepare to lose Alderweireld

Tottenham are reportedly eyeing a £50m summer swoop for Ajax teen sensation Matthijs de Ligt as a potential replacement for the unhappy Toby Alderweireld.

The 18-year-old Holland star is said to have been catching the eye of a number of Europe’s top clubs, with Barcelona and Arsenal also keen on a player who is rated at around £50million.

football.london, however, reports that Spurs could move early in the summer transfer window to get the player, as they look to beat other clubs to his signature.

De Ligt has become an ever present for Ajax this season and played in Holland’s recent 1-0 defeat to England, before setting up two goals for his country in a win over Portugal a few days later.

Spurs are on the hunt for a central defender as Alderweireld looks increasingly likely to leave at the end of the season after stalling over a new contract with the club.

The link to De Ligt is not particularly surprising given Tottenham’s deadlins with Ajax down the years, indeed club record signing Davinson Sanchez arrived from the Dutch giants just last summer.

Others Spurs targets are said to include Swansea’s Alfie Mawson and West Brom’s Jonny Evans, but it would appear that there is much more of an upside to signing De Ligt.

That would make it four former Ajax men in the ranks – assuming Alderweireld leaves – joining Jan Vertonghen, Christian Eriksen and Colombian Sanchez.