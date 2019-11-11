Tottenham line up another Ajax man as perfect Eriksen replacement

​Tottenham are reportedly lining up Ajax sensation Hakim Ziyech as the potential replacement for wantaway playmaker Christian Eriksen.

Denmark star Eriksen has made it clear to the club that he is leaving in summer 2020 once his contract expires, although it’s thought that Spurs would be prepared to sell if a decent offer comes in the 27-year-old.

It was initially hoped that they had already found a ready-made replacement in Giovani Lo Celso, but the Argentine has struggled with injury since sealing his loan move from Real Betis – although his recent form has been impressive.

But according to a report on 90min, Ziyech is very high on Tottenham’s list of Eriksen alternatives and Daniel Levy is ready to break the bank to get his man.

Alongside Ziyech, Spurs have also been keeping close tabs on Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes, Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini and Brais Méndez of Celta Vigo.

However, it’s 26-year-old Ziyech who is seen as the best fit for Mauricio Pochettino’s men, although the player is under contract until 2022 – so the Dutch giants are likely to command a huge fee for one of their star men.

The Moroccan playmaker racked up an incredible 21 goals and 24 assists for Ajax last season, while this season he has notched six goals and 14 assists in all competitions – including a hat-trick of assists in Ajax’s 4-4 draw with ​Chelsea last week.

Eriksen, in comparison, has managed just two goals and one assist this season and has been nothing like the player he has been since joining Spurs back in 2013.

