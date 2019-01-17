Tottenham line up Eriksen replacement as Prem pair move in

Spurs have reportedly lined up a replacement for Christian Eriksen as Chelsea and Manchester City move in on the midfielder.

AS report that the Premier League pair are the latest clubs to show an interest in the Dane, who is also interesting Real Madrid.

Eriksen, 26, is out of contract in 2020 and is yet to agree a new long-term deal at the north London club – a fact which has spurred interest in the playmaker.

Don Balon stated that Real chief Florentino Perez has his heart set on Eriksen but is not willing to pay his €80m asking price – so he has come up with a solution.

Perez is willing to offer Spurs the chance to re-sign Gareth Bale, but will ask for €30m plus Eriksen to seal the deal, having taken into account the values (€120m for Bale) and contract situations of both players.

But AS now report that Real can expect pressure from Chelsea and City, who are keen to snatch Eriksen and keep him in the Premier League.

The Spanish publication claim City will keep tabs of the midfielder’s current situation and could make their own approach for him should he want out at Spurs – and he has shown no sign of wanting to extend his deal in the capital.

AS also claim that Maurico Pochettino’s side have lined up Napoli’s Poland star Piotr Zielinski as a replacement for Eriksen should he leave.

Zielinski, 24, is believed to have been a long-term target for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and he is under contract until 2021.

Eriksen recently responded to the rumours, stating: “There are so many reports. Don’t believe them, not from what I know anyway.”